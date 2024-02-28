Search

Avoid political expression or nationalism during Hajj, advises Ulema Council

08:31 PM | 28 Feb, 2024
ISLAMABAD - Muslims from Pakistan going to the holy kingdom for this year's Hajj have been advised to refrain from displaying political expression or nationalism.

In this regard, the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has urged intending Hajj pilgrims to follow “codal formalities of Saudi Arabia in letter and spirit” during their holy journey.

He has also advised the pilgrims to avoid engaging in political activities while in the Kingdom, emphasizing that the two Holy Mosques are places of worship and not arenas for political expression or displays of nationalism. 

Ashrafi also warned that raising slogans, flags or engaging in any other irrelevant activity is not allowed at the Two Holy Mosques and guarding their sanctity is obligatory upon Muslims, Arab News reported.

It is to be mentioned that in 2022, some Pakistani pilgrims hounded and chanted slogans at then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinah. The individuals were arrested by Saudi authorities as the protesters 'disrespected' the sanctity of the holy mosque

The caution comes as Pakistan gets ready to send pilgrims to the kingdom for the Hajj scheduled in June this year. The government of Pakistan has already conducted balloting for the pilgrims under the government scheme while the Sponsorship Scheme has failed to generate much response this time.   

Saudi Arabia welcomes around 2 million Muslims from across the globe for the Hajj season while the number of Umrah pilgrims crosses over 13 million.

The kingdom is trying to provide the best facilities to the pilgrims from different countries and transportation is one of the most important aspects of Hajj primarily because managing the logistics of millions of people every year is a daunting task in itself.

Apart from transportation, the government is also keen to focus on easing the visa procedures and has also improved the Nusuk platform for issuing permits. 

