Imran Khan asks IMF to consider Pakistan’s political instability in new bailout talks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who has been detained in Adiala Jail for months, has sent a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), asking it to keep the political stability of the South Asian country in focus during talks for the new bailout package, it emerged on Wednesday.
The development was confirmed by two people familiar with the development to international media outlet.
They said that letter has been sent while the global lender said it is yet to receive it. They however did not share the details of the letter.
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, who is the strong candidate to become next prime minister of Pakistan, has been stressing that the country would require another IMF programme to handle the prevailing economic crisis.
Last week, Imran Khan had decided to write a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to highlight alleged rigging in the Feb 8 general elections, said party leader Barrister Ali Zafar.
Ali Zafar said every organisation would avoid giving loan to a country where elections are rigged, adding that the PTI would demand, in the letter, an independent audit team to probe the allegations of fraud in elections.
Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282
|282.25
|Euro
|EUR
|303.1
|306.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.6
|355.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.1
|183.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.1
|209.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.61
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.5
|59.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.15
|209.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.