Pakistan

Imran Khan asks IMF to consider Pakistan’s political instability in new bailout talks

07:16 PM | 28 Feb, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who has been detained in Adiala Jail for months, has sent a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), asking it to keep the political stability of the South Asian country in focus during talks for the new bailout package, it emerged on Wednesday. 

The development was confirmed by two people familiar with the development to international media outlet. 

They said that letter has been sent while the global lender said it is yet to receive it. They however did not share the details of the letter.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, who is the strong candidate to become next prime minister of Pakistan, has been stressing that the country would require another IMF programme to handle the prevailing economic crisis. 

Last week, Imran Khan had decided to write a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to highlight alleged rigging in the Feb 8 general elections, said party leader Barrister Ali Zafar.

Ali Zafar said every organisation would avoid giving loan to a country where elections are rigged, adding that the PTI would demand, in the letter, an independent audit team to probe the allegations of fraud in elections. 

PTI demands ECP chief’s resignation for failing to hold fair elections

