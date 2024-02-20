Search

PTI demands ECP chief’s resignation for failing to hold fair elections

04:36 PM | 20 Feb, 2024
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday demanded immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja over his failure to conduct fair elections in the country. 

PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan while talking to media said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chief had become controversial and he should step down. 

The demand comes as various political parties, including PTI, have been leveling allegations of rigging in polls since Feb 8 when the general elections were held in the country. 

He said that election results should be finalised according to the Form 45, which is issued by the Returning Officer (RO). He added that the ECP chief should resign as probe has been launched into the election rigging. 

He claimed that the PTI had won 180 National Seats in the elections but the results were changed to snatch their seats. 

Barrister Gohar also demanded security for outgoing Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha and his family, saying the official was the first person to divulge details about rigging in polls. 

Last week, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha announced to step down from his post over massive rigging in recently held general elections.

In a statement, Liaquat Ali Chatha (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-20) admitted to his role in election rigging in Rawalpindi Division. He mentioned that returning officers under his command manipulated results for at least 13 political candidates in Rawalpindi Division.

Chatha said he has done injustice to people in Rawalpindi Division. Delving into details, the Commissioner revealed manipulating candidates' votes. He further blamed all administrative institutions including police and the election commission for election fraud.

