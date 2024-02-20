PTI demands ECP chief’s resignation for failing to hold fair elections

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday demanded immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja over his failure to conduct fair elections in the country.
PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan while talking to media said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chief had become controversial and he should step down.
The demand comes as various political parties, including PTI, have been leveling allegations of rigging in polls since Feb 8 when the general elections were held in the country.
He said that election results should be finalised according to the Form 45, which is issued by the Returning Officer (RO). He added that the ECP chief should resign as probe has been launched into the election rigging.
He claimed that the PTI had won 180 National Seats in the elections but the results were changed to snatch their seats.
Barrister Gohar also demanded security for outgoing Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha and his family, saying the official was the first person to divulge details about rigging in polls.
Last week, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha announced to step down from his post over massive rigging in recently held general elections.
In a statement, Liaquat Ali Chatha (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-20) admitted to his role in election rigging in Rawalpindi Division. He mentioned that returning officers under his command manipulated results for at least 13 political candidates in Rawalpindi Division.
Chatha said he has done injustice to people in Rawalpindi Division. Delving into details, the Commissioner revealed manipulating candidates' votes. He further blamed all administrative institutions including police and the election commission for election fraud.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
