Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha resigns over election rigging

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha has announced to step down from his post over massively rigged elections.
In a statement, Liaquat Ali Chatha (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-20) admitted to his role in election rigging in Rawalpindi Division. He mentioned surrendering himself to police for massive fraud in recently held polls.
Chatha said he had done injustice to people in Rawalpindi Division. Delving into details, Commissioner revealed manipulating candidates' votes. He further blamed all administrative institutions including police and the election commission for election fraud.
اب تک کی سب سے بڑی خبر۔۔۔کمشنر راولپنڈی لیاقت علی چٹھہ نے استعفی دیدیا،— Fahim Akhtar Malik (@writetofahim) February 17, 2024
راولپنڈی سے تیرہ لوگوں کا جتوایا گیا ستر ستر ہزار لی لیڈ والوں کو ہرواہا گیا
میرے ماتحت یہ کام نہیں کرنا چاہ رہے تھے،مجھے راولپنڈی کے کچہری چوک مین سزائے موت دی جائے،میرے ساتھ الیکشن کمشنر اور دیگر کو بھی… pic.twitter.com/f1nkrPVA26
The senior official made shocking remarks when protests erupted across the country with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), JUI-F and other parties alleging widespread electoral fraud in the recently concluded polls.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 17, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
