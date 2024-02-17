Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha resigns over election rigging

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha has announced to step down from his post over massively rigged elections.

In a statement, Liaquat Ali Chatha (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-20) admitted to his role in election rigging in Rawalpindi Division. He mentioned surrendering himself to police for massive fraud in recently held polls.

Chatha said he had done injustice to people in Rawalpindi Division. Delving into details, Commissioner revealed manipulating candidates' votes. He further blamed all administrative institutions including police and the election commission for election fraud.

اب تک کی سب سے بڑی خبر۔۔۔کمشنر راولپنڈی لیاقت علی چٹھہ نے استعفی دیدیا،

راولپنڈی سے تیرہ لوگوں کا جتوایا گیا ستر ستر ہزار لی لیڈ والوں کو ہرواہا گیا

میرے ماتحت یہ کام نہیں کرنا چاہ رہے تھے،مجھے راولپنڈی کے کچہری چوک مین سزائے موت دی جائے،میرے ساتھ الیکشن کمشنر اور دیگر کو بھی… pic.twitter.com/f1nkrPVA26 — Fahim Akhtar Malik (@writetofahim) February 17, 2024

The senior official made shocking remarks when protests erupted across the country with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), JUI-F and other parties alleging widespread electoral fraud in the recently concluded polls.

