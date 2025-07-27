Saying ‘Link in Bio’ doesn’t kill your Instagram post reach? Meta officials confirms it

LONDON – Instagram creators used to have several theories about “link in bio,” fearing it would limit their reach. Until now, as Instagram’s top official shattered myth and the internet is buzzing.

Insta chief Adam Mosseri breaks the silence, leaving influencers in frenzy, saying ‘link in bio’ won’t affect your reach, say it as much as you like.”

One of the most feared phrases on Instagram turns out to be completely harmless. No shadowbanning. No algorithmic punishment. Just unnecessary panic. The revelation comes after years of social media managers avoiding the term, believing the algorithm would punish posts that encouraged users to leave the app. Some even replaced it with cryptic emojis or awkward workarounds, all for nothing.

So what explains those mysterious engagement drops? Experts say it’s not about the phrase but about the content. “If your post isn’t performing, it’s likely due to timing, repetition, or visuals — not because you said link in bio, one expert said.

Repetitive CTAs, stale captions, or bland visuals may be to blame for low numbers — not some evil algorithm targeting your links.

With the myth officially crushed, creators can now breathe easy. Want your audience to check out your latest video, product, or article? Go ahead — tell them to hit the link in your bio. No penalty. No suppression. Just smart content strategy.