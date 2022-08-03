US woman breaks world record for longest fingernails (VIDEO)

10:14 AM | 3 Aug, 2022
US woman breaks world record for longest fingernails (VIDEO)
Source: Guinness World Records
Share

NEW YORK – A US woman has broken the world record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female) and the longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever (female).

Diana Armstrong from Minnesota’s fingernails measures as 1,306.58 cm (42 ft 10.4 in) as of 13 March 2022, while the combined length of her nails is longer than a standard yellow school bus! said Guinness World Records in its blog.

Diana has stopped trimming her fingernails 25 years ago following the tragic death of her daughter, who last cut her nails.

 “Her right thumbnail is the longest of all her nails, measuring 138.94 cm (4 ft 6.7 in). By comparison, her shortest nail (her left pinky fingernail) is 109.2 cm (3 ft 7 in) long,” read the blog.

She has no intention of cutting her nails and wouldn’t consider it even if she were paid to do so.

The previous record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female) was held by Ayanna Williams (USA) before she made the decision to cut them off. Diana's fingernails beat Ayanna’s previous record by an astonishing 573.03 cm (18 ft 8 inches).

Diana also holds the additional title of longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever (female), breaking a record that had stood since 2008. The previous record holder was Lee Redmond (USA), who sadly lost her nails in an automobile accident in early 2009.

US woman cuts her nails after 28 years, setting ... 08:41 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

Guinness World Records title holder Ayanna Williams (USA) who is famously known as the woman with the world’s ...

More From This Category
Saudi Arabia removes barriers around holy Kaaba ...
09:06 AM | 3 Aug, 2022
World's smallest singer Abdu Rozik bags role in ...
11:25 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali: a thorough professional with ...
08:09 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
Maulana Tariq Jameel has a message for Pakistani ...
06:58 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
PAKvIND: Pakistan to face India in high octane ...
06:19 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
India reports Asia’s first suspected monekypox ...
02:49 PM | 2 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
World's smallest singer Abdu Rozik bags role in Salman Khan's movie
11:25 PM | 2 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr