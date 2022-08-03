US woman breaks world record for longest fingernails (VIDEO)
NEW YORK – A US woman has broken the world record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female) and the longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever (female).
Diana Armstrong from Minnesota’s fingernails measures as 1,306.58 cm (42 ft 10.4 in) as of 13 March 2022, while the combined length of her nails is longer than a standard yellow school bus! said Guinness World Records in its blog.
Diana has stopped trimming her fingernails 25 years ago following the tragic death of her daughter, who last cut her nails.
“Her right thumbnail is the longest of all her nails, measuring 138.94 cm (4 ft 6.7 in). By comparison, her shortest nail (her left pinky fingernail) is 109.2 cm (3 ft 7 in) long,” read the blog.
She has no intention of cutting her nails and wouldn’t consider it even if she were paid to do so.
The previous record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female) was held by Ayanna Williams (USA) before she made the decision to cut them off. Diana's fingernails beat Ayanna’s previous record by an astonishing 573.03 cm (18 ft 8 inches).
Diana also holds the additional title of longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever (female), breaking a record that had stood since 2008. The previous record holder was Lee Redmond (USA), who sadly lost her nails in an automobile accident in early 2009.
