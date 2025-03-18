Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Farshi Shalwar, traditionally for Women, Now a Men’s Trend this Eid

Farshi Shalwar, the famous pleated trousers from the 80s made a shocking comeback, and became a fashion sensation, not only for women but for Men as Fahad Mustafa’s latest look sparked new debate online, ahead of Eid 2025.

The attire inspired by Mughal royal fashion is loose trousers which look od on regular wear but Pakistanis can go to lengths to follow fashion trends. Also, high-end versions of these Farshi Shalwars can be pricey this Eid.

Top designer showcases the trend in their latest collections, and it become a wardrobe essential this season. Despite its widespread appeal, a trend has sparked some controversy within the fashion industry. While many are embracing the garment’s dramatic and regal look, some designers, including Maria B believe that the Farshi Shalwar is better suited for younger, taller, and slimmer women.

Designer HSY backs the garment as versatile piece that can be worn by women of all body types. The designer said Farshi Shalwar offers a balance of fashion and modesty.

Designers blend the Shalwar trend with short shirts, experimenting with knee-length shirts or even longer cuts to create a flattering look.

As the Farshi Shalwar continues to dominate the fashion scene, the garment is accessible to all women, regardless of body type or budget.

Anmol Baloch, Usama Khan’s Couture Week Ramp Walk sparks online trolling

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

