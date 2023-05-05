Another Pakistani to star in a Turkish drama

Turkish and Pakistani entertainment industries are taking the next steps by casting actors in upcoming projects. In a recent, Atabik Mohsin, a Pakistani actor, announced that he is all set to essay a pivotal role in the upcoming Turkish drama serial, Koyu Beyaz.

The aspiring actor who has started his journey in the competitive yet promising Pakistani entertainment fraternity was recently seen in HUM TV dramas Bharaas, Badnaseeb, and ARY Digital's Pardes. Keeping in view Mohsin's prowess and dedication, his upcoming Turkish venture is an insight into the starlet's promising career.

Essaying the character, Farhan, Mohsin stated in a press release, "The experience has been wonderful; I’ve learned a lot, and although it was difficult at first to act in a language I didn’t know, things are going well."

As for Koyu Beyaz, the comedy-drama series also features Pakistani actors Atiqa Odho and Tauseeq Haider. Turkish actors Nisa Bölükbaş and Atakan Hoşgören will also be gracing the show which is directed by Bulent Isbilen.

Koyu Beyaz will be released on TRT Digital on May 7.

"My director and the rest of the team are meticulous experts who strive for perfection. Having grown up admiring Atiqa Jee and Tauseeq Sir, I also had the opportunity to work with them," he said about his on-set experience.

"I hope that this paved the path for other Pakistani performers to work in Turkey and for more future co-productions between Turkey and Pakistan," the starlet hoped.