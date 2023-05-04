Birthday wishes pour in for Gohar Rasheed

Congratulations are in order for the Pakistani entertainment industry's finest actor, Gohar Rasheed, on his birthday. The actor who turned 39 this year has greatly contributed to Lollywood with back-to-back hit drama serials and films including Mann Mayal, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Khilona, Mere Jeevan Saathi, and Paiwand to name a few. While the fraternity is in debt of Rasheed's immaculate talent and acting prowess, his industry peers and friends too are appreciative and sent him sweet birthday wishes on his big day.

Lollywood's doll-faced actress Hania Aamir who was seen with Rasheed in the 2017 drama serial, Mujhay Jeenay Do, took to her Instagram story section and shared a BTS video of the star presumably having lunch on set. "Happy Birthday TG," Aamir captioned the video.

Emerging fashion designer Humayun Alamghir also wished a happy birthday to the Ramz-e-Ishq star.

On the acting front, Rasheed is currently basking in the success of his recent action flick Money Back Guarantee. He was earlier seen in the blockbuster, history-making film The Legend of Maula Jatt.