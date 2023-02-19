Search

Kubra Khan addresses dating rumors with Gohar Rasheed

Noor Fatima 10:21 PM | 19 Feb, 2023
Being friends with actors is one thing but to be friends with actors of the opposite gender comes with a wee bit of a nuisance. Kubra Khan, recognized as one of Lollywood's gorgeous actresses, is a happy-go-lucky girl with an effervescent personality who is an extrovert and friends with almost every other star. The 29-year-old shares many pictures on social media with her industry friends whether male or female and steals the spotlight for her ride-or-die friendships. 

Though Khan claims only to be friends, her diehard fans can't help but ship her with other actors especially The Legend of Maula Jatt famed Gohar Rasheed. The Alif diva and Rasheed will next be seen in Jannat Sey Agay. Though both actors have maintained a healthy friendship, their admirers are convinced that the duo is dating. Is it true or not? Khan discussed this in her recent talk show appearance.

During an interview on Fahad Mustafa's hosted The Fourth Umpire Show, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan actress laughed off any rumors of dating between her and Rasheed. The host and Khan were discussing comments under a post that featured the duo [Khan and Rasheed] sitting together.

Moving on to a comment that stated, "Boy and girl can never be friends. Kuch dino tak inki shadi ki khabar aye gi [News of their marriage will be circulating after some days]" to which the gorgeous Khuda Aur Muhabbat actress suggested that "boys and girls can definitely be friends."  

Mustafa teased Khan and asked "Lekin koi khabar toh nahi ayegi na iski? [There won't be any news of your romance (with Rasheed), will it?] 

The Andaaz-e-Sitam diva nodded her head in denial smashing any rumors of their alleged romance.

  

On the work front, Rasheed will next be seen in Kambakht, and Money Back Guarantee.

Khan, on the other hand, was seen in London Nahi Jaunga, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Sang-e-Mah.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

