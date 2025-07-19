Elli AvrRam turns up the heat in sizzling Black Saree Look; See Viral Pics

Bollywood beauty Elli AvrRam slays art of turning heads, and this time, it’s her elegant yet sultry black saree look that’s sending fans into a frenzy.

Swedish-Greek actress, who made a mark in Indian cinema with her charm and versatility, dropped series of jaw-dropping photos from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. Dressed in a sheer black saree delicately embroidered with golden threadwork, Elli radiated timeless elegance with a modern twist.

But it wasn’t just the saree that stole the show — Elli paired it with daring deep U-neck blouse that highlighted her sculpted features and bold fashion sense. Her hair, styled in soft waves, fell gracefully over her shoulders, perfectly framing her glowing face.

Adding to the allure were her jhumkas, a statement nose ring, a subtle bindi, and soft glam makeup featuring nude lips and kohl-rimmed eyes. Every element of her look came together to create a picture of absolute poise and perfection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram)

The confident poses, graceful posture, and effortless style had admirers flooding her comment section with praise.

Elli rose to fame after appearing in Bigg Boss Season 7 in 2013. Since then, she has starred in films like Mickey Virus, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Naam Shabana, and Goodbye.