Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Daily Updates – 20 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable at Rs357,600 per tola while price of 10 grams of gold hovered at Rs306,584.
Gold Rates Today
|City
|Gold per tola
|Silver per tola
|Karachi
|357,600
|4,012
|Lahore
|357,600
|4,012
|Islamabad
|357,600
|4,012
|Peshawar
|357,600
|4,012
|Quetta
|357,600
|4,012
Internationally, gold prices , with the global rate reaching $3,351 per ounce. This marks a gain of $25
Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market also inched higher. The rate for silver per tola increased by Rs48, closing at Rs4,012.
Market analysts attribute the rise in gold prices to ongoing economic uncertainty and strong international demand, prompting investors to seek safe-haven asset