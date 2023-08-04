Is Ramsha Khan leaving the showbiz industry?

Ramsha Khan, the talented actor, is setting the record straight amidst swirling rumours about her career.
Reports claimed that she allegedly mentioned leaving the showbiz industry if she were to get married soon.
However, Khan took to her Instagram story to clear the air, stating, "I'm not quitting acting. Please don't believe everything you see on social media."
In a recent interview, the 29-year-old was asked about her future in the industry, to which she emphasized that every field comes with its challenges, and one must prove their abilities. She expressed gratitude for having worked with industry superstars at the start of her career. Despite fans speculating that she intends to quit acting due to the interview, she asserts her commitment to the profession.
Ramsha's acting journey began in 2017 with the film "Thora Jee Le," and despite its lacklustre box office performance, she remained determined to pursue acting. Her dedication paid off, and she achieved recognition with roles in various television serials. Notably, her breakthrough came in 2020 with "Ghissi Pitti Mohabbat." More recently, she has been part of successful projects like the TV series "Sinf-e-Aahan" (2021) and Pakistan's first anthology film, "Teri Meri Kahaniyaan" (2023).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 4, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|293.15
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|374.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|199
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,220.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Karachi
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Quetta
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Attock
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Multan
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.