Is Ramsha Khan leaving the showbiz industry?

Ramsha Khan, the talented actor, is setting the record straight amidst swirling rumours about her career.

Reports claimed that she allegedly mentioned leaving the showbiz industry if she were to get married soon.

However, Khan took to her Instagram story to clear the air, stating, "I'm not quitting acting. Please don't believe everything you see on social media."

In a recent interview, the 29-year-old was asked about her future in the industry, to which she emphasized that every field comes with its challenges, and one must prove their abilities. She expressed gratitude for having worked with industry superstars at the start of her career. Despite fans speculating that she intends to quit acting due to the interview, she asserts her commitment to the profession.

Ramsha's acting journey began in 2017 with the film "Thora Jee Le," and despite its lacklustre box office performance, she remained determined to pursue acting. Her dedication paid off, and she achieved recognition with roles in various television serials. Notably, her breakthrough came in 2020 with "Ghissi Pitti Mohabbat." More recently, she has been part of successful projects like the TV series "Sinf-e-Aahan" (2021) and Pakistan's first anthology film, "Teri Meri Kahaniyaan" (2023).