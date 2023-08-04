Filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat releases 'Zindagi Tamasha' on YouTube

After facing years of delays and controversies, Sarmad Khoosat has decided to release his film "Zindagi Tamasha" on YouTube.
In an Instagram video, he announced the film's full version will be available on August 4, free of charge, as his way of celebrating Independence Day and providing viewers with a chance to watch the film despite its ban from cinemas.
The film, Pakistan's official entry to the Oscars in 2021, had its premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in 2019 and won the prestigious Kim Ji-Seok Award. However, it faced political backlash and was barred from release in Pakistan due to allegations of blasphemy by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).
Khoosat expressed frustration over the unfair treatment the film received despite following all administrative and legal processes. As an independent film without corporate sponsors, he had hoped for a cinematic release. But due to the controversies, he faced financial losses.
The filmmaker uploaded the version approved by censor boards on YouTube, urging viewers to watch it with an open mind and judge it on its own merits. He also plans to release a director's cut on Vimeo as a video-on-demand feature.
While the film is entirely free on YouTube, he requested support for artistic independence and his production house through voluntary contributions. He hoped people would respect the film's official channels and avoid downloading it illegally via torrents.
"Zindagi Tamasha" features an impressive cast, including Arif Hassan, Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz, and Ali Kureshi. Despite the challenges it faced, the film earned international recognition, winning the Snow Leopard Award for Best Film at the 6th Asian World Film Festival (AWFF). Now, Sarmad takes the bold step of sharing it directly with the audience through online platforms.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 4, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|293.15
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|374.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|199
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,220.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Karachi
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Quetta
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Attock
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Multan
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.