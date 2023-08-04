Applying for UK visa from Pakistan? Here's what British HC suggests

ISLAMABAD - The British High Commission (HC) has urged students from Pakistan to apply for UK visas as soon as possible and include the necessary documents in the application.

According to the British High Commission, UK Visas and Immigration is expecting a high demand for UK student visas this summer. It has also been stated that August is the peak month for UK student visa applications as the courses start after this time of the year.

The British High Commission has urged students to apply for their visas online (www.gov.uk/student-visa/apply) as soon as they receive their Certificate of Acceptance for Study (CAS) from their chosen educational institute.

The body has stressed that visa seekers fill out visa application forms correctly and verify whether all the necessary documents have been attached as incomplete and incorrect applications take longer to be processed.

“We are delighted that many students are choosing the UK to pursue higher studies. We always advise that applicants should apply early and provide all of the documents requested. This is particularly important during the busy summer period where both tourists and students are applying in large numbers,” a UKVI representative said as quoted by The News.

Studying in the UK is an excellent opportunity for Pakistani students as the country is renowned for its world-class universities and offers a diverse range of academic programs and research opportunities.

British institutions have a global reputation for quality education, fostering critical thinking, and promoting innovation and Pakistani students can benefit from a multicultural environment, gaining exposure to different perspectives.

Scholarships, grants, and part-time work options are available to support students financially. Additionally, the UK's rich history and vibrant cultural scene provide a well-rounded experience; however, students must consider visa requirements, accommodation, and living expenses before applying.