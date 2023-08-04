Applying for UK visa from Pakistan? Here's what British HC suggests

ISLAMABAD - The British High Commission (HC) has urged students from Pakistan to apply for UK visas as soon as possible and include the necessary documents in the application.
According to the British High Commission, UK Visas and Immigration is expecting a high demand for UK student visas this summer. It has also been stated that August is the peak month for UK student visa applications as the courses start after this time of the year.
The British High Commission has urged students to apply for their visas online (www.gov.uk/student-visa/apply) as soon as they receive their Certificate of Acceptance for Study (CAS) from their chosen educational institute.
The body has stressed that visa seekers fill out visa application forms correctly and verify whether all the necessary documents have been attached as incomplete and incorrect applications take longer to be processed.
“We are delighted that many students are choosing the UK to pursue higher studies. We always advise that applicants should apply early and provide all of the documents requested. This is particularly important during the busy summer period where both tourists and students are applying in large numbers,” a UKVI representative said as quoted by The News.
Studying in the UK is an excellent opportunity for Pakistani students as the country is renowned for its world-class universities and offers a diverse range of academic programs and research opportunities.
British institutions have a global reputation for quality education, fostering critical thinking, and promoting innovation and Pakistani students can benefit from a multicultural environment, gaining exposure to different perspectives.
Scholarships, grants, and part-time work options are available to support students financially. Additionally, the UK's rich history and vibrant cultural scene provide a well-rounded experience; however, students must consider visa requirements, accommodation, and living expenses before applying.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 4, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|293.15
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|374.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|199
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,220.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Karachi
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Quetta
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Attock
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Multan
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
