First Carrefour supermarket in Islamabad opens at D12 Markaz

ISLAMABAD – Majid Al Futtaim, owner and operator of Carrefour in Pakistan, has further increased its investment in Pakistan’s retail sector to PKR 12 billion with the inauguration of its eleventh Carrefour store in the country.

The store, which opened its doors to customers in the prime vicinity of D-12 Markaz in Islamabad, will offer more than 7,000 products for the residents of the capital city.

Majid Al Futtaim remains at the forefront of driving shopping innovations with the introduction of their cutting-edge Smart Cart facility, ensuring a seamless and technologically advanced shopping experience for its customers. The facility allows customers to effortlessly locate and scan desired products using a smart tablet mounted on the trolley.

Commenting on the opening, Umer Lodhi, the Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan, stated: "We are excited to announce yet another chapter in our local journey in Pakistan with the opening of our first Carrefour supermarket in Islamabad. This strategic development is a testament to our commitment, not only towards the local ecosystem, but also to the customer base that we’ve built in the country, continuing to provide great moments for everyone, everyday. With each new store opening across the nation, we are steadily expanding our retail footprint, allowing us to better serve our valued customers and with utmost convenience."

Serving over 500,000 shoppers, the new store provides a wide array of offerings, from essential groceries to premium butchery products, appetizing bakery and deli items, and health and beauty products, all under one roof. This store will set a new standard for grocery shopping in Islamabad.

At present, Carrefour Customers can shop in-store at 11 locations across the Country while they can also shop online to avail home delivery service, available at certain locations, through the Carrefour Pakistan mobile app to enjoy enhanced convenience. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.