NCCIA Officer Probing Ducky Bhai arrested for Bribery,Misuse of Authority

LAHORE – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has reportedly swooped in and arrested six high-ranking officers of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), including notorious Additional Director Chaudhry Sarfraz.
The charges are explosive: misuse of authority and a brazen bribery racket.
Sarfraz’s arrest is the climax of an unprecedented internal crisis. The disgraced Additional Director was already sidelined last month amid a cocktail of controversies that shook social media and the legal world.
Allegations suggest Sarfraz was behind the aggressive pursuit of mega-influencers like Ducky Bhai and Rajab Butt over unverified claims of unregulated online trading and gambling apps. Was this law enforcement, or an extortion attempt
FIR was registered against lawyers who tried to secure the release of a suspect, implying a dramatic turf war over illegal detentions.
Sarfraz was also at the heart of an extraordinary tiff where Lahore journalists enlisted the NCCIA to act against a serving Deputy Inspector General and other police officials.
But the scandal only deepens. This wave of arrests hits the NCCIA while it is already reeling from a terrifying mystery: the unexplained disappearance of Deputy Director Muhammad Usman on October 14th, allegedly kidnapped by four armed men!
Islamabad High Court (IHC) has revealed that Usman’s wife, Rozina, who bravely filed the petition for her husband’s recovery, has now also VANISHED!
The IHC has given police only one more week to trace the missing couple, demanding a full report on the double disappearance that has sent a tremor of fear through the capital.