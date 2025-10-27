Pak Field Marshal Asim Munir holds historic talks with King Abdullah II to boost defense ties

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Jordan for high-profile talks with King Abdullah II as both nations pledged to deepen defense and security cooperation, share military expertise, and strengthen joint operational strategies to tackle shared regional threats.

Two sides push for unprecedented military collaboration to address evolving security challenges. They also signed a major agreement to bolster military ties, including advanced training programs for Jordanian forces and large-scale joint exercises, marking a significant leap forward in bilateral defense relations.

Field Marshal Munir and Major General Yousef Huneiti discussed enhancing army coordination, exchanging tactical knowledge, and developing joint strategies to increase combat readiness for both nations.

The Jordanian Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff highlighted the “deep-rooted” ties between the armies and reaffirmed plans for educational programs, joint training, and operational exercises to strengthen defense capabilities.

Praising Jordan’s pivotal role in regional security and international peace, Field Marshal Munir lauded King Abdullah II’s leadership and the professionalism of the Jordanian Armed Forces.

The visit, attended by Pakistan’s ambassador to Amman, military attaché, and senior officials, marks a powerful new chapter in Pakistan-Jordan defense relations.