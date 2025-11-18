Newly married woman found dead hanging in DHA, Karachi

KARACHI – A newly married woman has been found hanging with strangulation marks at Badr Commercial, Defence Phase 5.

The chilling incident shook Karachi’s elite Defence neighborhood, as woman, Zainab, wife of Zain Umar, was found hanging.

Police said the case initially appeared to be a suicide, while investigation raised serious doubts, making the circumstances of her death increasingly suspicious. A post-mortem examination is expected to shed light on the mysterious incident.

Cops said Zainab hailed from Sialkot and had been married only a month ago. After her marriage, she was living at her husband’s aunt’s residence. On the day of the tragedy, her husband was reportedly not at home.

The horrifying discovery was made on the roof of a four-story building. The deceased’s husband’s aunt resides on 4th floor, but Zainab’s body was found on the rooftop with a dupatta tied around her neck.

The police confirmed that the husband works for security agency, and the investigation is being conducted from every possible angle. Statements have already been recorded from the husband’s aunt and cousin as authorities dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding this shocking death.