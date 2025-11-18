Pakistan issues first-ever bunkering license to boost maritime industry

KARACHI – The federal government has issued the Pakistan’s first-ever bunkering license, a move expected to enhance Karachi Port’s regional competitiveness.

The announcement was made by the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.

The new bunkering service, which meets international standards, has officially begun operations at Karachi Port. Chaudhry shared that several international companies have already expressed interest in obtaining licenses, signaling strong demand for high-quality fuel supply services in Pakistan.

The minister stated that this initiative was launched under the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with a focus on providing ships with fuel supply systems that meet global standards. The introduction of this service is expected to generate billions of rupees in revenue for the country’s ports in the future.

Chaudhry also emphasized that the global-standard bunkering services would increase Karachi Port’s regional competitiveness, attract more foreign shipping lines, and help Pakistan earn valuable foreign exchange.

Moreover, the introduction of these services will create job opportunities in ship repairs, supplies, and maritime logistics, while ensuring adherence to international standards of fuel quality, documentation, and transparency.

As part of the initiative, Karachi Port has also implemented strict international safety and operational standards, further enhancing its status as a leading hub in the region.