Trump backed UN Resolution passes with Pakistan’s Support in New Hope for Gaza

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan endorsed US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, calling it an unexpected but crucial step toward stopping bloodshed in war-torn Palestine.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative, Asim Iftikhar, delivered a forceful statement backing the initiative. Speaking at a tense UN Security Council session, Iftikhar said the plan successfully stopped fighting, something global powers had been struggling to achieve for months.

The proposal brought a temporary stop to the conflict, calling Trump’s efforts “commendable.” He confirmed that Islamabad voted in favour of the resolution, aligning with US at critical moment in Middle Eastern diplomacy. Iftikhar stressed that Pakistan’s priority is clear, to stop killing of innocent Palestinians and ensure the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The envoy said the plan offers “fragile but real hope” for peace, explaining that Islamabad backed proposals put forward by Arab nations and also contributed its own ideas to strengthen the initiative, showing Islamabad’s deep involvement in behind-the-scenes negotiations.

Reiterating Pakistan’s longstanding position, Iftikhar firmly said that sustainable peace requires establishment of a Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital calling this principle as absolutely essential for South Asian nation.

Security Council adopted resolution with 14 votes in favour and none against. The only holdouts, Russia and China, abstained rather than opposing it which is a sign of how strongly the rest of the council backed the effort.

US envoy thanked Pakistan, along with Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, and Indonesia, for supporting the plan at a critical moment.