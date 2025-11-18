Ttp Ring Leader Among 15 Khwarij Eliminated In Pakistani Security Sweep

PESHAWAR – At least fifteen militants linked to Indian-backed Fitna Al Khwarij network were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

ISPR shared details of operation conducted in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan District, as troops acted on confirmed intelligence about the presence of militants. The forces engaged the hideout with precision, resulting in the elimination of ten militants, including the notorious ring leader, Alam Mehsud.

Shortly after, a second operation in Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, led to the neutralization of five additional militants.

Authorities have confirmed that sanitization operations are ongoing to ensure no remaining Indian-backed militants are present in the region. These actions are part of Pakistan’s relentless counter-terrorism campaign, “Azm e Istehkam,” approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, aimed at eradicating foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.

Security officials emphasized that these operations demonstrate Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to eliminating all forms of terrorism and ensuring safety and stability in the region.