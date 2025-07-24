DG ISPR says terrorists cannot derail Pakistan’s path to progress

LAHORE – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, firmly stated that a handful of terrorists cannot block the development and prosperity of Balochistan and Pakistan.

He expressed it while interacting with students during his visit to the King Edward Medical University where he was warmly welcomed by the university administration and students.

During his address, DG ISPR emphasised the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Armed Forces to national stability and development.

Reflecting on the strategy and outcome of “Operation Bunyanun Marsoos”, he noted the vital role played by the public, especially the youth, in achieving what he called a decisive and honorable victory.

He highlighted the deep-rooted historical, religious, and cultural bonds between the Baloch people and the rest of the nation.

“Kashmir was, is, and will remain the lifeline of Pakistan,” the DG ISPR declared.

Students paid tribute to the Armed Forces for their sacrifices and success in restoring peace through military operations. Both students and faculty expressed a strong interest in holding more interactive sessions with national leaders to build awareness and unity.