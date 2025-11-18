Bannu escapes disaster as suicide bomber’s device misfires

BANNU — A suicide bombing attempt failed early Monday morning in Bannu as explosive device detonated prematurely, killing only the attacker.

The incident occurred near Ghora Pull Sawarni in the jurisdiction of the Bisai Khel police station. According to initial police reports, the bomber was traveling on bicycle when the explosives went off. No casualties or injuries besides the bomber have been reported, officials confirmed.

Residents said they heard loud blast and rushed to the site, where they found the remains of the attacker along with a damaged bike.

Blast may have occurred due to a faulty detonator, or poor-quality explosive materials, causing the device to go off accidentally before reaching the intended target.

Authorities believe militant was transporting the device to carry out an attack elsewhere in the city when it detonated prematurely. Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Further updates are expected as the inquiry progresses.