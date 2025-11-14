TTP Hit Hard as mastermind’s network held after Islamabad Blast

ISLAMABAD – Major breakthrough after suicide bombing in capital city Islamabad, as the government claimed arrest of four key TTP operatives, including the alleged facilitator of attack.

A statement shared on the government’s official X account revealed that a high-stakes joint operation by Intelligence Bureau Division and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) successfully busted TTP (Fitna al-Khawarij) terrorist cell said to be behind Tuesday’s horrifying explosion outside the G-11 Judicial Complex.

The attack carried out earlier this week left 12 people dead, plunging the capital into fear and raising urgent questions about cross-border militant networks.

According to investigators, shocking confessions emerged during interrogations. Sajidullah alias Sheena, identified as the handler of the suicide bomber, admitted that TTP commander Saeed Rehman alias Dadullah operating from Afghanistan contacted him on Telegram.

Dadullah allegedly ordered suicide mission in Islamabad specifically to target and damage Pakistan’s law-enforcement agencies.

Authorities say Dadullah even sent pictures of suicide attacker, Usman alias Qari, instructing Sajidullah to receive him once he crossed into Pakistan. Usman, reportedly belonging to the Shinwari tribe, hailed from Achin, Nangarhar, Afghanistan.

As per findings, once bomber entered Pakistan, Sajidullah sheltered him on the outskirts of capital city. On Dadullah’s directives, Sajidullah collected suicide jacket from the Akhun Baba graveyard in Peshawar, and transported it to Islamabad, and on the day of the blast, personally helped Usman wear the vest before sending him to carry out the deadly mission.

Afghanistan based TTP leadership was guiding the plot at every stage, leaving no doubt about the group’s direct involvement. With the network behind the brutal attack now captured, Pakistan braces for the next phase of the investigation, one that could expose deeper links.