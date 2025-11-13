Islamabad Blast: Key facilitators, handler arrested amid high-level probe

ISLAMABAD –Authorities in Pakistan launched high-level investigations as the local court had been rocked by a suicide attack that killed dozen while more than double were injured.

In a breakthrough, security agencies arrested the facilitators and handler responsible for the deadly Islamabad Judicial Complex attack.

The key facilitator was reportedly hiding in Rawalpindi for the past month, and was apprehended during the raid, while the attack’s handler was captured in KP. Both suspects are reportedly from northern region and have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

Investigations indicate that the facilitator, along with the suicide attacker, conducted recky at the judicial complex prior to the horrifying blast.

Authorities say these arrests mark a significant step in dismantling the network behind one of the most shocking attacks in the capital in recent times.