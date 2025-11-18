Teenage student dies after being forced to do 100 Sit-Ups at School

MUMBAI – School punishments are normal in South Asia, but for 13-year-old Kajal Gaur, it turned tragic as she was asked to do 100 sit-ups as punishment for arriving late to class.

The shocking incident in Vasai left parents and authorities reeling after 13-year-old student, a sixth grader, tragically died after a brutal punishment at her school. According to her family, the girl’s health deteriorated after being forced to do 100 squats for arriving late to school.

A group of students arrived late to school on November 8, and teacher instructed the students, including Kajal, to perform 100 squats, some even while carrying heavy school bags. Upon returning home, Kajal complained of severe pain in her legs. Her parents rushed her to a local hospital, and later she was transferred to Mumbai’s JJ Hospital. Despite desperate medical care, the young girl died on 15 November.

Police confirmed that Kajal’s hemoglobin levels were alarmingly low at just 4, raising questions about whether the punishment worsened her fragile condition. Her parents have lodged a complaint, and we are investigating the school and the teacher involved, said cops.

Education Department also launched a full inquiry, saying punishing students in this manner is unacceptable and violates the Right to Education Act. Authorities promised immediate action against the school and the teacher responsible.