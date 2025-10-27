Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Open Market Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Euro Rate – 27 Oct 2025

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market opened today with mixed movements across major global currencies against the local unit. US Dollar (USD) continues to hold steady, trading at Rs. 282.50 (buying) and Rs. 282.70 (selling), showing minimal fluctuation amid cautious global trade sentiment.

Euro (EUR) strengthened slightly, quoted at Rs. 331.65 (buying) and Rs. 335.15 (selling), reflecting the region’s modest economic optimism following stable inflation data from the Eurozone.

UK Pound remains one of the strongest foreign currencies on the board, exchanging at Rs. 380.95 (buying) and Rs. 383.95 (selling), supported by improved investor confidence in the UK markets.

UAE Dirham (AED) stood at Rs. 76.80 (buying) and Rs. 77.80 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal (SAR) was trading at Rs. 75.55 (buying) and Rs. 76.20 (selling) — both showing stability with oil prices hovering around consistent levels.