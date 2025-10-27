Latest

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Open Market Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Euro Rate – 27 Oct 2025

By News Desk
9:05 am | Oct 27, 2025

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market opened today with mixed movements across major global currencies against the local unit. US Dollar (USD) continues to hold steady, trading at Rs. 282.50 (buying) and Rs. 282.70 (selling), showing minimal fluctuation amid cautious global trade sentiment.

Euro (EUR) strengthened slightly, quoted at Rs. 331.65 (buying) and Rs. 335.15 (selling), reflecting the region’s modest economic optimism following stable inflation data from the Eurozone.

UK Pound remains one of the strongest foreign currencies on the board, exchanging at Rs. 380.95 (buying) and Rs. 383.95 (selling), supported by improved investor confidence in the UK markets.

UAE Dirham (AED) stood at Rs. 76.80 (buying) and Rs. 77.80 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal (SAR) was trading at Rs. 75.55 (buying) and Rs. 76.20 (selling) — both showing stability with oil prices hovering around consistent levels.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.5 282.7
Euro EUR 331.65 335.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.95 383.95
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.55 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 185.35 190.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.6 754.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.4 212.4
China Yuan CNY 39.3 39.7
Danish Krone DKK 43.6 44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.2 36.55
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.4 922.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.25 66.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.3 162.3
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.82 28.12
Omani Riyal OMR 731.25 738.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.9 77.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.85 221.6
Swedish Krona SEK 29.69 29.99
Swiss Franc CHF 352.54 355.29
Thai Baht THB 8.45 8.6
   
