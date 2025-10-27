Australian women cricketers sexually harassed in India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has responded to the incident involving an Indian motorcyclist’s inappropriate behavior toward Australian women cricketers during the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India.

Two days ago, in the Indian city of Indore, two Australian women cricketers were subjected to sexual harassment. While they were walking from their hotel to a cafeteria, a man on a motorcycle touched one of them inappropriately and fled the scene.

According to media reports, the Australian players immediately reported the incident to their team security officer, who then contacted the local police. The police reviewed CCTV footage from the area and, with help from a witness who noted the motorcycle’s number, managed to arrest the suspect.

The BCCI strongly condemned the incident that took place during the Women’s World Cup in Indore.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia described the incident as “deeply condemnable but isolated,” stating that India follows a strict zero-tolerance policy toward such acts.

He praised the Madhya Pradesh Police for their swift response and arrest of the suspect, saying, “Let the law take its course so the perpetrator is punished.”

Saikia added that the BCCI would review its security protocols if necessary to further strengthen safety measures.