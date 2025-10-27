PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh to attend Future Investment Initiative Forum on Crown Prince’s invitation

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday to represent Pakistan at the Ninth Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) being held in Riyadh.

The premier is visiting the kingdom at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and is leading a high-level Pakistani delegation that includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and the Prime Minister’s aides Tariq Fatemi and Bilal Bin Saqib, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport, the prime minister was received by Riyadh Deputy Governor Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq.

The FII9 Forum, themed “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth,” will bring together global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to discuss innovation, sustainability, economic inclusion, and geopolitical trends shaping the global economy.

According to the Foreign Office, PM Shehbaz will also hold meetings with Saudi leadership to explore opportunities for enhanced trade, investment, energy, and human resource cooperation between the two brotherly nations. The discussions will further include regional and global issues of mutual interest.