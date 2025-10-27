Gold starts Week Losing Thousands of Rupees in Pakistan; Check New Prices

KARACHI – Gold took a hit in Pakistan on Monday, dropping Rs3,300 per tola to Rs430,362, mirroring losses in the international market.

As per tola slides by three thousand, ten-gram gold also plunged to Rs368,966, down Rs2,829, per Sarafa Association.

Gold Price Change Per Tola Gold 430,362 -3,300 10-Gram Gold 368,966 -2,829

The drop comes after bullion surged just days ago, hitting Rs433,662 per tola on Saturday. Silver prices weren’t spared either, slipping Rs27 to Rs5,097 per tola.

At international level, yellow metal is feeling heat from stronger US Dollar and easing US-China trade tensions. Spot gold dropped 0.7% to $4,082.77 per ounce, while U.S. December futures fell 1% to $4,095.80.

Analysts warn that with major central bank meetings around the corner, safe-haven metals like gold could remain volatile in the days ahead.