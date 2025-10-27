12-year-old domestic worker rescued in Lahore after brutal abuse by doctor couple

LAHORE – The Child Protection Bureau (CPB) rescued a 12-year-old domestic worker, Gulnaz, from a house in Walton, Lahore, where she was allegedly subjected to severe physical abuse.

According to CPB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad, the operation was launched immediately after a tip-off was received on the child helpline. The girl was recovered from the home of a doctor couple, who allegedly employed her for two years and frequently assaulted her over minor issues. Both are reportedly serving in major government hospitals in Lahore.

Chairperson Ahmad stated that the child bore serious injury marks on her head, arms, legs, and other body parts. She was promptly shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Sources within the bureau said the girl’s condition remains critical, and she has been unable to provide accurate details about her parents. Initial reports suggest she hails from Dera Ghazi Khan, though her identity is yet to be confirmed.

The bureau is working to trace her family and has vowed to use all available resources to ensure justice for the victim.

According to the CPB, the girl was rescued late Sunday night and presented before the Child Protection Bureau’s special magistrate on Monday. On the magistrate’s orders, she is receiving treatment at Mayo Hospital, where medical tests are underway. Once the report is received, an FIR will be registered against the accused couple.

Sarah Ahmad condemned the incident as a grave violation of child rights, affirming that strict legal action will be taken against the doctor couple. She reiterated that the Punjab government follows a zero-tolerance policy against child abuse and that those involved in such acts will face the full force of the law.