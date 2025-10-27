CM Maryam announces monthly stipend for 65,000 prayer leaders

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced a stipend for 65,000 mosque imams across the province.

Chairing a high-level meeting on law and order in Lahore, CM Maryam directed the administration to ensure public convenience and address citizens’ complaints promptly, warning that negligence would not be tolerated.

Earlier, the chief minister received a detailed briefing during a special session on E-Business initiatives. Expressing satisfaction over the project’s launch, she set a two-week timeline for implementation and instructed that all departmental NOCs be provided under one roof within specified deadlines.

She also directed weekly reviews of pending E-Business applications and ordered the establishment of a special cell in the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to handle the project efficiently.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized that she would personally chair review meetings every 15 days, adding that eliminating bureaucratic delays was her mission. “Through E-Business, overnight transformation is possible. Nothing is more satisfying than seeing people get their due rights,” she said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s vast potential, the chief minister noted that the country is a land of immense opportunities and that E-Business could serve as a game-changer by restoring public trust and creating a more accessible and business-friendly environment. She vowed that work on the project would continue on a priority basis to ensure its success.