KP CM, Peshawar Corps Commander discuss security and counterterrorism measures

PESHAWAR – Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Umar Ahmed Bukhari held a one-on-one meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, during which they discussed the province’s overall law and order situation.

According to reports, the meeting took place on Friday at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The discussion focused on measures to counter terrorism and maintain peace in the province.

Sources added that the two officials also talked about development projects in the tribal districts.

The Chief Minister emphasized that all stakeholders must be taken into confidence in efforts to restore peace, adding that a joint strategy is essential to effectively combat terrorism.

According to reports, the day after the meeting, the Chief Minister also convened an Apex Committee meeting to further review security matters.