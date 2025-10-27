Latest

Saudi Arabia to provide $1b oil facility, roll over $5b deposits for Pakistan

By Web Desk
8:52 pm | Oct 27, 2025
Saudi Arabia will provide Pakistan with a $1 billion oil facility and roll over $5 billion in deposits during the 2025–26 fiscal year.

According to Finance Ministry officials, the $1 billion oil facility equals Rs290 billion. Of the $5 billion deposits, $2 billion are due in December and $3 billion in June 2026, both of which Saudi Arabia will extend.

Officials said Pakistan has already received Rs85 billion worth of oil supplies—equivalent to $300 million—in the first quarter of the fiscal year. Saudi Arabia is currently providing a monthly oil facility of $100 million, or Rs28.37 billion.

The ministry further noted that the $5 billion time deposits carry a 4% interest rate, and Riyadh rolls them over annually. These deposits, valued at Rs1.45 trillion, were extended to Pakistan as budgetary support.

 

