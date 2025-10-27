Xiaomi Pop Run 2025 Brings Passion Beyond Limits To Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The second edition of the Xiaomi POP Run 2025 took over the Jinnah Sports Complex, uniting fitness enthusiasts, families, and the Xiaomi community for a high-energy celebration of health, innovation, and togetherness. With over 1,300 runners and total attendance crossing 2,000 participants, the event marked one of Xiaomi’s most vibrant community experiences in Pakistan to date.

Held under the global theme “Passion Beyond Limits,” this year’s 5KM run captured the true essence of inclusivity and community spirit. Participants from all age groups — from a 7-year-old to a remarkable 76-year-old — joined the marathon, proving that fitness knows no boundaries. Both were honored with a Xiaomi Smart Band 10 for their inspiring efforts.

The competition’s top three male and female winners received cash prizes of

🥇 1st Place: PKR 150,000

🥈 2nd Place: PKR 100,000

🥉 3rd Place: PKR 50,000

along with Xiaomi Smart Band 10. Additionally, the first 800 finishers proudly wore commemorative medals, while 25 more Smart Bands were distributed through engaging on-ground activities and lucky draws , adding excitement throughout the day.

Xiaomi also set up an exclusive Product Experience Booth, showcasing its latest innovations across smartphones, AIoT devices, home appliances, wearables, and TWS products — allowing visitors to experience the brand’s technology firsthand. Attendees explored cutting-edge devices like the Xiaomi 15T Series and Redmi Note 14 lineup, further connecting fitness with innovation.

Adding a star-studded touch, popular creators Ukhano and Amna Youzasaif participated in the run, interacting with fans and sharing the experience across social media. Their presence, alongside 70+ KOLs, created significant digital buzz — generating 1,500+ attendee stories and over 300 influencer posts, amplifying the event’s online visibility across platforms.

Beyond social media, the event enjoyed strong mainstream media coverage from Hum News, GTV, The Frontier Post, Jehan Pakistan, and Daily Nayi Baat, complemented by four digital billboards displayed across Islamabad in the days leading up to the marathon.

Reflecting on the successful turnout, a Xiaomi spokesperson shared,

“Bringing POP Run to Pakistan has been a goal for us, and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the incredible participation this year. This event reflects Xiaomi’s commitment to the Pakistani community, uniting our shared passion for fitness, innovation, and technology.”

With an electrifying atmosphere and a seamless blend of technology and wellness, Xiaomi POP Run 2025 concluded as a resounding success — embodying the brand’s vision of a healthy, active, and connected lifestyle. The event once again reaffirmed Xiaomi’s growing bond with the Pakistani community and its ongoing mission to inspire passion beyond limits.