Immigration

Muslim country likely to get Schengen Visa waiver soon: Details inside

Web Desk
07:27 PM | 27 Mar, 2024
Muslim country likely to get Schengen Visa waiver soon: Details inside

KUWAIT CITY -  The wealthy Muslim country, Kuwait is on the brink of potential exemption from Schengen visa requirements, according to statements from Kuwaiti authorities.

Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya has revealed that negotiations with the European Union (EU) are progressing, indicating success regarding a visa-free travel agreement.

Minister Al-Yahya emphasized the significance of this development while highlighting the challenges faced by Kuwaiti citizens who must navigate visa procedures when traveling to the EU bloc.

The envisioned agreement aims to enable all Kuwaiti passport holders to travel visa-free to the Schengen Area, promising mutual benefits for both parties by facilitating travel for Kuwaitis and also boosting tourism for Schengen member states.

In a related move, Bulgaria is set to accept Schengen visa applications for Kuwaiti nationals from March 31, 2024, as confirmed by the Bulgarian Ambassador to Kuwait, Dimitar Dimitrov. 

Under the arrangement, Kuwaiti visa seekers will receive Schengen visas instead of Bulgarian national visas, allowing a maximum stay of 90 days within any 180 days within the Schengen bloc.

Moreover, holders of Bulgarian Schengen visas will enjoy access to all other Schengen countries, a step that is sure to benefit the nationals from Kuwait.

In this regard, Ambassador Dimitrov urged Kuwaiti nationals to submit their visa applications at least 15 days before their intended travel date though the application process for Schengen visas allows submissions up to six months in advance of planned entry into the zone.

It is to be mentioned that Kuwaiti passport holders have already experienced certain visa facilitations, as the EU Commission implemented favorable Schengen visa rules for Kuwaitis on September 8, 2023, Schengenvisainfo reported.

The regulations are very flexible and suitable for Kuwaitis who, regardless of their status, are eligible for multiple-entry visas with a validity period of five years, contingent upon passport validity.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

