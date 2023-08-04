Search

Suhana Khan gives major vacation goals with latest pictures

Web Desk 09:03 PM | 4 Aug, 2023
Source: Suhana Khan (Instagram)

Being the daughter of the Baadshah of Bollywood, Suhana Khan's exciting life comes with all the FOMO for her fans!

The real-life princess of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan recently took a trip to Goa and treated her fans with a series of delightful photos from the much-needed getaway.

Accompanied by her cousin Alia Chhiba and a close friend, Khan made the most of the trio's time together.

In various snapshots, the 22-year-old starlet unveiled the highlights of her Goan escapade revolving around cherished moments with her girl friends, relishing delicious food, and basking in the mesmerizing sunsets.

Inheriting her mother's style and her father's grace, the dusky diva clad in a summery grey tank top, jeans, and trendy sunglasses took the prize for the best dressed lady.

A stunning selfie followed, taken at a charming cafe. She also shared glimpses of their dining table and a joyful group picture with her friends. 

"I ❤️ Goa ????" she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Among the many admirers of her pictures, her best friend Ananya Panday playfully praised her caption, asking her how she came up with such a creative line. Suhana wittily replied, "It came to me in a dream."

Other well-known personalities, including Navya Naveli Nanda, Muskan Chanana, Tara Sharma, and Maheep Kapoor, also expressed their admiration for Suhana's wonderful holiday snaps. 

On the work front, Khan is all set to make her acting debut in the highly anticipated Netflix film The Archies. Directed by renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, the movie is creating a buzz as it marks the debut of two other star kids — Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and the younger daughter of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor.

The Archies is an Indian adaptation of the beloved Archie Comics and promises to bring a fresh perspective to the iconic characters. Alongside Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi, the film features talented young actors Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi Saigal.

