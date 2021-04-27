Shaan Shahid celebrates 50th birthday, thanks fans for love and wishes
11:01 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
Leading Pakistani film actor Shaan Shahid celebrated his 50th birthday on Tuesday. 

The Waar actor took to Twitter to thank his fans and well-wishers for their love, respect and best wishes. He wrote, “Thank you Pakistan???????? for all the love respect prayers and best wishes. It has been a great journey serving my nation.???????? shukar ALLAH ka for all his blessings.”

In response, a big number of his fans responded with heartfelt birthday wishes for the actor, who is now father of four beautiful daughters — Raanay Shahid, Bahisht-i-Bareen Shahid, Shah Bano Shahid and Fatima Shahid.

Shaan, son of film star Neelo and film director Riaz Shahid, is less known by his real name Armaghan Shahid. He started his career as an actor in 1990 and proved his mettle as an actor, producer, model, writer and film director. 

Shaan is an alumni of Aitchison College and Newtown High School, New York. He debuted at the age of 19 in the movie Bulandi in 1990. He is known for his grooming and elegance and has been an ambassador for several Pakistani and multinational brands.

