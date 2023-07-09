WATCH — Sonya Hussyn flaunts post workout figure

Lollywood actress Sonya Hussyn is the prime example of a fitness freak who will do anything to keep herself in shape. Despite her tight working schedule with back to back projects, the Tich Button star makes sure to hit the gym.

With millions of fans inspired by the star, Hussyn makes sure to share her fitness journey and influence her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Most recently, the Haasil diva took to Instagram to show off her physique after rigorous workouts and what not. The 26-year-old actress donned gymwear in a sleeveless top and pants. Showing off her athletic figure, the Mere Hamrahi star set the bar higher for all the fitness freaks out there.

On the work front, Hussyn's upcoming projects include Sorry: A Love Story, Daadal, and Gang of Khorasan in the pipeline.