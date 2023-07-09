Haris Rauf shares dreamy pictures from his wedding

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf who tied the knot over the weekend. While social media users are still obsessed with the player's dreamy wedding, Rauf shared another bunch of pictures from different wedding functions.

Sharing pictures from the couple's Mehendi, Baraat and Walima functions, Rauf stole netizens' attention.

For the unversed, the 29-year-old bowler has got married to his childhood sweetheart Muzna Masood Malik.

"It's always been you," Rauf confessed his eternal love to his darling wife.

Social media users including many of Rauf's teammates, including Shahnawaz Dahani, Nawaz Khan, and Sri Lankar player Dimuth Karunarathna, congratulated him on starting a new chapter in life.

Another one of Rauf's teammates Hassan Ali retweeted the couple's pictures and added, "Congratulations both of you Bhai&Bhabi. Lots of prayers for you."