The Story of Sapphire: Here's how a clothing sale turned in a public brawl!

Had Tim Hortons' craze served a lesson, Pakistanis wouldn't have gone ballistic over another brand! While reserve banks may be empty, shopping malls surely aren't. In a recent twisted turns of events, the Annual Summer Sale of a local brand, Sapphire, saw shopping turn into a brawl.
The brand's outlet in Madina Town, Faisalabad saw a plethora of women throwing hands over their dresses on sale. The slight disagreement, aggravated by a crowd and continuous screaming and shouting, turned in a cat fight which later on involved husbands.
Lo and behold, the angry parties saw red and fired shots which escalated the situation, and ultimately cooling when police arrived at the scene.
With six people apprehended, the incident served as an insight into the society which is on the brink of bankruptcy, but have all the money and time to fight — quite literally — over clothes sale.
The brand instantly became a trending topic on Twitter in Pakistan with thousands of users criticizing people and sharing pictures and videos.
فیصل آباد مدینہ ٹاؤن میں ایک برانڈ کی سیل لگی— Khurram (@Khurram_zakir) August 4, 2023
سیل کے دوران اپنا اپنا پسندیدہ سوٹ لینے پر خواتین کا جھگڑا
شوہر حضرات اسلحہ لے آئے فائرنگ ہوئی
پولیس نے 6 افراد کو حراست میں لے لیا pic.twitter.com/4dYzCSOC9I
Sapphire sale right now pic.twitter.com/cHfSkcimQc— Madiha Fawad (@Madiha4Fawad) August 3, 2023
pov: sapphire sale pic.twitter.com/s7bZ8bAgTl— Eshaa ???? (@Eshahaahaa) August 3, 2023
people were sitting on the ground with kids in laps and heaps of clothes before them while they were waiting for someone who was in a line on counter for 2 hrs. a girl even fainted in that line while another snatched her clothes when she was on ground— Ishba. (@meragiveuphai) August 3, 2023
Huge respect for SAPPHIRE for giving away free ration bags to the needy families ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Uz5PvrAIgm— Professor-X (@Speaktr8401105) August 4, 2023
