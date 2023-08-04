You can now travel directly from Saudi Arabia's Dammam to Pakistan through this airline

RIYADH - In a major relief especially for Pakistani passengers, a private airline has expanded operations under which direct flights from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan have been started.

AirSial has announced that it is starting direct flights from Saudi Arabia's city of Dammam to Islamabad and Lahore.

In a promotional video shared by the firm handling operations at the Dammam airport, it was confirmed that the flights have been started between the two countries.

AirSial earlier announced launching flights between Jeddah and Pakistan and has now expanded the operation to launch flights from King Fahad International Airport to the two Pakistani cities.

The initiation of direct flights is welcome news for Pakistanis, the majority of whom travels to the holy kingdom which receives millions of pilgrims each year.

Saudi Arabia recently completed the Hajj operation with success and received applause from across the world for having managed the whole event without any untoward incident. During the hajj operation, Pakistan International Airlines managed to transport pilgrims from Pakistan to the holy land.

AirSial has been catering to domestic routes for around two and a half years now and is being widely hailed by the masses for the in-flight services as well as the international expansion that the company is undergoing.