Netizens react to Canadian coffee shop Tim Hortons' record-breaking sales in Pakistan

Although Pakistan's alarming situation around inflation, rumours of default, and economic recession are troubling the general public, there are some who are busy buying coffee and breaking records, literally.

The South Asian nation managed to smash a global record for a popular Canadian coffee shop, Tim Hortons', with the highest opening sales in the history of the brand that opened in 1964. Not only in the brand's history but with 5352 outlets all around the world, the Pakistani franchise left behind everyone.

For the unversed, the iconic coffee shop opened its first and flagship outlet in Phase 6, DHA Lahore, on Saturday. This was part of an exclusive agreement with Blue Foods (Private) Limited. Lucky for the company and the brand, the sales on the first day made a roaring record.

With Tim Hortons' signature beverages, French Vanilla and Iced Capps, baked goods with mouth-watering donuts known as 'Timbits,' sandwiches, and wraps now available to Pakistanis, the chances of a record-breaking sale were quite high.

Though international franchises are highly appreciated by the people, it was the never-ending queue to the coveted coffee shop that broke the internet. While people are genuinely concerned about the priorities of Pakistanis, others are churning out sarcastic responses regarding the situation. From the entertainment fraternity to the general public, everyone is panicking.

The Mere Humsafar famed actor Farhan Saeed also jumped in to express his concern and tweeted, "There are 2 Pakistan(s), one that are in queue of utility stores for aata & ghee, & the other is at #TimHortons. It scares me, that there is nothing in the middle scares me."

Huge respect for Tim Hortons for giving away free ration bags to the needy families in Lahore ???? pic.twitter.com/z4hUmCuBZO — Ur Phupho ✨ (@TheArdentSoul) February 12, 2023

"Actual two nations theory! Economic crises? For whom? 1st 2 pictures are of Candian cafe Tim Hortons opening in DHA lahore. Long queue of ruling oligarchy kins for coffee," a user tweeted.

Actual two nations theory! Economic crises? For whom? 1st 2 pictures are of Candian cafe Tim Hortons opening in DHA lahore. Long queue of ruling oligarchy kins for coffee. 3rd & 4thpictures are of poor janta queuing up to buy aata. 2 Nations theory of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/n3MFRgx9yL — Arif Aajakia (@arifaajakia) February 12, 2023

No-one IMF team after looking Tim Hortons Pakistan First day sales pic.twitter.com/54msGXaeJd — Musa Irfan Khan || LQ???? (@abayyarmusa) February 12, 2023

IMF after looking at Tim Hortons first day sales in Pakistan:#TimHortons pic.twitter.com/pNjZZnnwyN — Abdullah Salman (@AbdullahS2004) February 12, 2023

Tim Hortons in Pakistan .???? pic.twitter.com/RCAJFq0Q48 — Bibi Hadid???????? (@Bibihadidi) February 12, 2023

No One IMF team after looking Tim Hortons Pakistan First day sales pic.twitter.com/WNnL5TxH8r — Teto Patiyaa ???????? (@Pola_620) February 12, 2023

As the first day sale of Tim hortons in Pakistan breaks record of most sales in the world, The world must be laughing at us, we are at brink of default, our people are dying of hunger but let's enjoy an overpriced cup of ordinary taste coffee pic.twitter.com/Cs2tgwy7w2 — Ayeshay (@champagne_lassi) February 12, 2023

One user thanked and paid "Huge respect" to Tim Hortons "for giving away free ration bags to the needy families in Lahore."

The Diyar-e-Dil star Mariyam Nafees Amaan also tweeted, "Socho Starbucks aagya tou kya hoga! [Imagine what would happen if Starbucks is launched (in Pakistan)]''

Two sides of Pakistan Tim Hortons Flour pic.twitter.com/5ZeDpsOzi9 — Kinza Hashim???? (@Iamkinza44) February 12, 2023

A social media user asked, "New record of sale on first day Tim Hortons in Lahore Pakistan, we are really at default Risk?"

New record of sale on first day Tim Hortons in Lahore Pakistan, we are really at default Risk? pic.twitter.com/N8KlIuOHIA — Fakhar Yousafzai (@fakharzai7) February 12, 2023

Another concerned Twitter user wrote, "A country where people spend over 1000 billion rupees every year on weddings, some people are worried about the record breaking sales of Tim Hortons."

A country where people spend over 1000 billion rupees every year on weddings, some people are worried about the record breaking sales of Tim Hortons. ???? — Zulfiqar Ahmed ???? (@ZulfiqarAhmed69) February 12, 2023

A user chimed in to clarify the situation stating, "Lines at Tim Horton doesn't prove Pakistan is thriving, inflation is exaggerated and Pakistanis have money; it means the income disparity in Pakistan is insane. The elite keep getting richer while the masses suffer. Most struggle to afford food as 80 lakh civics are sold out."

Lines at Tim Horton doesn't prove Pakistan is thriving, inflation is exaggerated and Pakistanis have money; it means the income disparity in Pakistan is insane. The elite keep getting richer while the masses suffer. Most struggle to afford food as 80 lakh civics are sold out. — Shehzad Ghias Shaikh (@Shehzad89) February 12, 2023

Economic recession ho ya mulk default ke qareeb ho, elite ko koi farq nehi parta Bas ghareeb pista hy. #TimHortons #fact — Asma Ali Zain (@asmaalizain) February 12, 2023

Tim Hortons' second and third stores will open on the 18th and 25th of February, in Gulberg, Lahore, respectively.

Currently, there are more than 5,100 Tim Hortons locations spread across 13 nations, including the United States, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, China, Thailand, and the Philippines.