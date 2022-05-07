Aamir Liaquat responds to Dania Shah’s allegations

Soon after the news broke out that Aamir Liaquat Husain’s third wife Dania Shah has levelled serious allegations against her husband and filed for divorce, the morning show host took to social media to share his side of the story on the matter.

Husain denied he takes any drugs or alcohol and vowed to present shocking audios and videos to the court as evidence in the divorce case. He said that Shah had been shooting her TikTok videos regularly and he had been ordering her favourite food from various restaurants on a daily basis therefore there was no truth in her claims that she had been detained in a room without any food.

He said he started sleeping separately the day Dania told him she was under 15 years of age. He denied any physical torture on Dania and said he had been advocating women’s rights all his life. He said Dania’s family lied to him at the time of their marriage and showed him her fake identity card.

He said he was ready to undergo a drug test to prove that he was not a drug addict. He said that Dania too should undergo a puberty test so that it could be verified whether she was a virgin or not and if she was not a virgin, who she lost her virginity to?

Husain says he has been spending a lot of money on Dania’s mother and other family members.