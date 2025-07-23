118 children among 245 dead in monsoon rains across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – As many as 245 people lost their lives and 602 were injured due to rain-related incidents since June 26 across Pakistan.

It was revealed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a comprehensive report detailing the human and material losses caused by ongoing monsoon rains across Pakistan.

According to the report, in the past 24 hours alone, three people lost their lives and two were injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), while two individuals were reported injured in Islamabad.

The province-wise breakdown is as follows:

Punjab: 135 deaths, 470 injuries

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 59 deaths, 73 injuries

Sindh: 24 deaths, 40 injuries

Balochistan: 16 deaths, 4 injuries

Gilgit-Baltistan: 3 deaths, 4 injuries

Azad Kashmir: 2 deaths, 8 injuries

Islamabad: 6 deaths, 3 injuries

The deceased included 83 men, 44 women, and 118 children, while the injured included 232 men, 168 women, and 202 children.

The ongoing rains have also destroyed 854 houses and resulted in the death of 208 livestock. The primary causes of casualties include house collapses, drowning, landslides, and flash floods.

Senate Climate Committee Highlights Climate Impact

In a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change chaired by Senator Sherry Rehman, serious concerns were raised over unregulated construction along natural waterways. Referring to recent incidents, including the father-daughter duo swept away in a private housing society in Rawalpindi, she stressed that these tragedies are not natural disasters but a direct result of *climate change, where Pakistan is among the most vulnerable.

Senator Rehman criticized inadequate planning in housing developments, particularly in Rawalpindi, where she said sewage systems are poorly managed. She called for further investigation and recommended summoning housing developers in the next meeting.