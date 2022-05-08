Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 May 2022
09:03 AM | 8 May, 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 133,500 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 114,460. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 104,921 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 122,374.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Karachi
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Islamabad
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Peshawar
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Quetta
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Sialkot
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Attock
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Gujranwala
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Jehlum
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Multan
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Gujrat
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Nawabshah
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Chakwal
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Hyderabad
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Nowshehra
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Sargodha
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Faisalabad
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Mirpur
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
