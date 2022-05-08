Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 May 2022
Web Desk
09:03 AM | 8 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 May 2022
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 133,500 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 114,460. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 104,921 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 122,374.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 133,500 PKR 1,567
Karachi PKR 133,500 PKR 1,567
Islamabad PKR 133,500 PKR 1,567
Peshawar PKR 133,500 PKR 1,567
Quetta PKR 133,500 PKR 1,567
Sialkot PKR 133,500 PKR 1,567
Attock PKR 133,500 PKR 1,567
Gujranwala PKR 133,500 PKR 1,567
Jehlum PKR 133,500 PKR 1,567
Multan PKR 133,500 PKR 1,567
Bahawalpur PKR 133,500 PKR 1,567
Gujrat PKR 133,500 PKR 1,567
Nawabshah PKR 133,500 PKR 1,567
Chakwal PKR 133,500 PKR 1,567
Hyderabad PKR 133,500 PKR 1,567
Nowshehra PKR 133,500 PKR 1,567
Sargodha PKR 133,500 PKR 1,567
Faisalabad PKR 133,500 PKR 1,567
Mirpur PKR 133,500 PKR 1,567

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 May 2022
08:35 AM | 7 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 May 2022
08:15 AM | 6 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 May 2022
08:34 AM | 5 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 May 2022
08:27 AM | 4 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 May 2022
08:10 AM | 2 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 May 2022
08:57 AM | 1 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat responds to Dania Shah’s allegations
09:45 PM | 7 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr