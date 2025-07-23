TCL launches C7K QD-MiniLED Series with Audio by Bang, Olufsen

LAHORE – TCL, Pakistan’s leading TV brand, proudly announces the launch of its most premium television yet: the TCL C7K QD-MiniLED TV, now available nationwide. As the flagship model in TCL’s 2025 QD-MiniLED lineup, the C7K sets a new standard for ultra-luxury home entertainment in Pakistan.

The TCL C7K features a cutting-edge QD-MiniLED display that combines Quantum Dot and MiniLED technologies, delivering stunning visuals. With up to 2,880 local dimming zones and an impressive peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, this TV ensures that every scene is rich in depth, contrast, and vibrancy. Its advanced CrystalGlow HVA panel provides a remarkable 7,000:1 contrast ratio, which reduces screen glare and enhances clarity, even in well-lit environments.

One of the standout features of the C7K is its Audio by Bang & Olufsen, the world’s most prestigious luxury audio brand. This powerful sound system guarantees an immersive cinematic experience with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound, elevating entertainment for both sight and sound.

For gamers and sports lovers, the C7K offers a native 144Hz refresh rate and Game Master Mode, which includes HDMI 2.1, 4K 120Hz support, and ultra-low latency for an ultra-responsive and smooth performance, optimised perfectly for next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The TV also features the intuitive Google TV interface, offering smart recommendations, seamless streaming, and access to a vast range of apps and content. All of this is wrapped in an ultra-slim, edgeless premium design that blends effortlessly into the most sophisticated interiors.

Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing at TCL Middle East and Africa shared his views: “The launch of the C7K is a major milestone in our journey of innovation. It’s a complete package, stunning visuals, immersive sound by Bang & Olufsen, and powerful features tailored for today’s digital lifestyles. We’re excited to bring this flagship to Pakistani consumers who demand the very best.”

Available in 75”, 85”, and a massive 98” size, the TCL C7K QD-MiniLED TV is built for those who seek larger-than-life entertainment. Prices start at PKR 689,900, and the series is now available at TCL flagship stores, authorised retailers, and online at www.tclpakistan.com.