Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Free MagPower!

LAHORE—Infinix, the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan, has officially launched the NOTE 50 Series. This series uniquely combines metal craftsmanship with innovative AI features and extraordinary charging capabilities.

The NOTE 50 Series, starting at PKR 64,999, is now available nationwide and online on X-Park. Early buyers will receive exclusive gifts, including a complimentary MagPower with every purchase.

The Infinix NOTE 50 Series is set to transform your understanding of AI. With the powerful DeepSeek R1 technology seamlessly integrated, this series marks a significant advancement in AI innovation. One of its standout features is AI Live Call Translation, which enables real-time, two-way translation during phone calls, effectively breaking down language barriers.

Additionally, the AI Call Summary feature automatically transcribes and summarizes key points from calls, ensuring that users never miss important details. The series also introduces advanced AI Health Monitoring, tracking vital health metrics such as heart rate, stress levels, and sleep patterns, providing users with valuable insights into their well-being. The NOTE 50 Series functions not just as a smartphone; it serves as an AI companion designed for seamless communication, enhanced productivity, and personal health management.

Crafted with precision, the Infinix NOTE 50 Series features an Armor-Alloy Metal body that enhances durability while exuding a premium feel. Designed for those who appreciate both style and strength, the NOTE 50 Series offers a refined aesthetic and a solid grip, making it the perfect blend of elegance and resilience.

Regarding this latest launch, Infinix CEO Simon Feng stated, “The NOTE 50 Series embodies our commitment to driving meaningful innovation that enhances the daily life experience of our users. From AI-powered intelligence to super-fast charging speeds, this device is built to empower users with performance, efficiency, and durability like never before.”

Furthermore, the Infinix NOTE 50 Series elevates charging with All-Round FastCharge 3.0, ensuring speed, convenience, and safety. With 90W fast wired charging and a 30W wireless MagCharger, you can power up your device in just minutes, keeping you connected without long waits. To provide users with a complete wireless charging experience, a complimentary 20W wireless MagPower is included with every purchase of the NOTE 50 Series.