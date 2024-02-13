Search

Zindigi and Popcorn Studio Collaborate to Transform Co-working Spaces Across Pakistan

Zindigi and Popcorn Studio Collaborate to Transform Co-working Spaces Across Pakistan

Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, announced a strategic alliance with Popcorn Studio, the foremost co-working space provider with 12 locations across Pakistan. Renowned for fostering thriving communities of freelancers, entrepreneurs, and startups, Popcorn Studio will collaborate with Zindigi in an initiative aimed at transforming the co-working landscape.

This collaboration marks a pivotal juncture for co-working spaces, reaffirming Zindigi's commitment to providing holistic solutions that cater to the ever-evolving needs of this dynamic market segment. As part of this remarkable collaboration, Zindigi users will enjoy streamlined management and payment options for their bookings.

Furthermore, they will gain access to exclusive subsidized packages at state-of-the-art co-working spaces provided by Popcorn Studio. These benefits, seamlessly powered by the Zindigi App, are a testament to the shared commitment of Zindigi and Popcorn Studio to empower individuals and businesses with cutting-edge solutions, enhancing convenience, affordability, and flexibility.

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer, Zindigi, expressed his optimism about the alliance, stating, "We acknowledge the essential contributions of freelancers, entrepreneurs, and startups in fostering innovation and economic development, especially in a vibrant market like Pakistan. Our Collaboration with Popcorn Studio offers not only top-tier co-working facilities but also an unmatched combination of convenience and value for everyone."

This collaboration epitomizes Zindigi's commitment to supporting Pakistan's flourishing entrepreneurial ecosystem. Ranked among the top five countries globally for freelancers, Pakistan is home to a burgeoning gig economy community. By providing access to an environment that encourages collaboration and ingenuity, Zindigi and Popcorn Studio are not merely offering spaces but nurturing a culture of entrepreneurship and enabling individuals to excel.

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 13 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.09 759.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.49 39.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.65 41.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 915.92 924.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 734.28 742.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.46 78.16
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 323.85 326.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

