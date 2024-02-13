Zindigi and Popcorn Studio Collaborate to Transform Co-working Spaces Across Pakistan

Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, announced a strategic alliance with Popcorn Studio, the foremost co-working space provider with 12 locations across Pakistan. Renowned for fostering thriving communities of freelancers, entrepreneurs, and startups, Popcorn Studio will collaborate with Zindigi in an initiative aimed at transforming the co-working landscape.
This collaboration marks a pivotal juncture for co-working spaces, reaffirming Zindigi's commitment to providing holistic solutions that cater to the ever-evolving needs of this dynamic market segment. As part of this remarkable collaboration, Zindigi users will enjoy streamlined management and payment options for their bookings.
Furthermore, they will gain access to exclusive subsidized packages at state-of-the-art co-working spaces provided by Popcorn Studio. These benefits, seamlessly powered by the Zindigi App, are a testament to the shared commitment of Zindigi and Popcorn Studio to empower individuals and businesses with cutting-edge solutions, enhancing convenience, affordability, and flexibility.
Noman Azhar, Chief Officer, Zindigi, expressed his optimism about the alliance, stating, "We acknowledge the essential contributions of freelancers, entrepreneurs, and startups in fostering innovation and economic development, especially in a vibrant market like Pakistan. Our Collaboration with Popcorn Studio offers not only top-tier co-working facilities but also an unmatched combination of convenience and value for everyone."
This collaboration epitomizes Zindigi's commitment to supporting Pakistan's flourishing entrepreneurial ecosystem. Ranked among the top five countries globally for freelancers, Pakistan is home to a burgeoning gig economy community. By providing access to an environment that encourages collaboration and ingenuity, Zindigi and Popcorn Studio are not merely offering spaces but nurturing a culture of entrepreneurship and enabling individuals to excel.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.